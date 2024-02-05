Dave Chappelle wins fifth Grammy in Best Comedy Album category

Comedian Dave Chappelle won Best Comedy Album for the second year in a row Sunday at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

This marks the Yellow Springs resident’s fifth overall win in the category.

Chappelle won for his album “Dave Chappelle: What’s in a Name?” a 40-minute Netflix special from a speech at his alma mater, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. The speech reflects on his comedy roots, his rise to fame, and why artists “should never behave.”

Other nominees in the category included Trevor Noah (“I Wish You Would”), Wanda Sykes (“I’m an Entertainer”), Chris Rock (“Selective Outrage”) and Sarah Silverman (“Someone You Love”).

Chappelle won Best Comedy Album last year for his controversial 2021 special “The Closer.”

