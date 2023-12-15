Dave Chappelle performing in Yellow Springs tonight

YELLOW SPRINGS — Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing in Yellow Springs tonight.

Chappelle will take the stage tonight at 9 p.m. for a hometown show at the YS Firehouse, the former site of the Miami Twp. Fire Station.

>> PHOTOS: 40+ people disappeared in the Miami Valley; no one knows where they are

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at this show, according to a release sent out Friday morning. All devices will be put in Yondr pouches upon arrival.

Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be ejected.

Information on tickets can be found here.

© 2023 Cox Media Group