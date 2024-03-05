Dashcam video shows moments leading up to crash involving Logan County Sheriff’s cruiser

LOGAN COUNTY — New video shows the moments leading up to a crash involving a Logan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser Sunday evening.

>>PHOTOS: 4 hurt, 1 flown to hospital after 15-year-old turns in front of Logan County Sheriff’s cruiser

Four people, including a Logan County Sheriff’s deputy, were hurt, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Shawn Cook.

Just before 5:18 p.m., a Logan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser driven by deputy Benny Stacey, 27, of Bellefontaine, was traveling north on U.S. Route 68.

The deputy was responding to an emergency and the cruiser’s overhead lights were activated.

Stacey was attempting to pass vehicles on the left-hand side, Cook said.

A preliminary investigation by OSHP found that a 15-year-old girl operating a 2016 Ford Explorer turned left in front of the cruiser that was trying to pass.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4 hurt, 1 flown to hospital after 15-year-old turns in front of Logan County Sheriff’s cruiser

The two vehicles collided and they both traveled off the left side of the road. The Ford overturned, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The 15-year-old driver was transported to Mary Rutan Health with minor injuries.

Her passenger, Heath Murphy, 44, of Bellefontaine, was transported by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries but is expected to be okay, Cook said.

Stacey and his passenger, Zach Sheeley, 29, of Bellefontaine, were taken to Mary Rutan Health with minor injuries.

This crash is under investigation by the OSHP Marysville Post.

We will continue to follow this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Logan County Sheriff's Office cruiser crash The crash happened on US 68 and CR 57 on March 3, 2024. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

©2024 Cox Media Group