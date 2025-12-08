Dangerously cold air sinks in

DAYTON — One cold front has passed through and as a result, temperatures have dropped into the teens Monday morning. Wind chills dropped into the single digits. The same is forecast for Tuesday morning.

However, this isn’t the coldest air yet. The Miami Valley is forecast to drop over 20 degrees below normal this upcoming weekend.

Multiple cold fronts will reinforce the Arctic air starting Saturday morning. Overnight lows Saturday will drop into the single digits and Sunday too! The issue will be the wind. Winds will pick up and “feels like” temperatures will drop below zero, 10 to 15 degrees below zero!

Frost bite can take place in 30 minutes or less in these conditions. It is suggested to avoid being outdoors completely. IF it is necessary, limit your time outdoors to 10 to 15 minutes.

