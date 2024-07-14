Damage reported as strong storms move through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Strong storms left damage throughout the Miami Valley on Sunday.

Parts of the Miami Valley were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch on Sunday. The Watch has since been canceled.

Storm Center 7′s Weather Specialist Nick Dunn said the biggest threat was heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail.

Emergency Scanners Traffic, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, and National Weather Service trained spotters indicate that the following areas are dealing with storm damage:

Montgomery County:

A tree is down on W Alex Bell Road and W Rahn Road in Washington Township.

Traffic signs are out on W Grand Avenue and Grafton Avenue in Dayton.

A tree is down on US 35 Eastbound and the S Jefferson Street off-ramp.

A tree is down on S Patterson Boulevard and Carillon Boulevard in Dayton.

A tree is down on Wabash Avenue and Brookside Drive in Dayton.

Traffic signs are out on Cornell Drive and Salem Avenue in Dayton.

A tree is down on Hoover Avenue and Graystone Drive in Dayton.

A tree is down in the 4000 block of Dayview Avenue in Dayton.

A tree is down in the 20 block of E Jefferson Street in Germantown.

A tree is down at Oakes Road and Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.

A tree is down in the 2000 block of West River Road in Dayton.

Traffic signs are out at Germantown Street and W Stewart Street in Dayton.

A tree is down in the 150 block of N Woodward Avenue in Dayton.

A tree is down at Bartley Road and Brantford Road in Harrison Township.

Miami County:

Multiple large trees are down along McKaig Avenue, south of Hobart Nature Preserve in Troy.

Wayne County, Indiana:

A large tree is down near the intersection of Pearl Street and Main Street in East Germantown.

Tree branches are down near the intersection of Johnson Street and Maple Street in Dublin.

Warren County:

Trees are down blocking East Main Street and Kings Mills Road in Mason.

Greene County:

Large tree branches are down on Walnut Street in Xenia.

Two 60-foot trees are down on top of a house in Cedarville.

Preble County:

Power poles and trees are down, and barn material is on the northwest corner of 35 and County Line Road.

Butler County:

Two large trees down along Route 4 in Trenton.

