Dam stabilization project to cause lane closures for 5 weeks in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — A dam stabilization project will cause lane closures for 5 weeks in Englewood.
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The City of Englewood contracted with Spencer Landscaping, Inc. to complete a slope stabilization project along Main Street to improve and secure the hillside at the Dam.
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Work began today, March 23, and is expected to last approximately 5 weeks.
During construction, the right southbound lane on Main Street will be closed, and drivers should expect delays throughout the project.
Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time during the construction.
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