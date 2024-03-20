Crumbl Cookies to open new location in the Miami Valley this week

TROY — Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location in the Miami Valley this week.

The popular bakery will be opening a location in Troy on Friday, March 22.

The new location is at 1849B W. Main Street, near Kohl’s.

On Friday and Saturday, you can visit the new location for a chance to win free cookies for a year. They’ll also be giving away 4-pack boxes of cookies to three winners, the cookie chain shared on social media.

Crumble Cookies has other locations in the Miami Valley, including Huber Heights, Beavercreek, and Washington Township.

To find a location closest to you, you can visit their website.

