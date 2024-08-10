Crown employee records accessed during June cyberattack

NEW BREMEN — Crown Equipment Corporation has released more information about a cyberattack that occurred two months ago.

On June 9, the company learned that an unauthorized third party gained access to its information technology environment. As News Center 7 previously reported, the cyberattack caused Crown to temporarily shut down operations.

On Friday, Crown revealed new information as to what was accessed during the attack.

An internal investigation showed that the third party gained access to certain Crown records, including employee participation in the company’s benefits and retirement programs and accident and injury reports.

“These records contained sensitive personal data on company employees and, in some limited circumstances, their family members (e.g., beneficiaries, dependents),” Crown shared on its website.

The company has no indication that any sensitive personal data has been misused and has “high confidence that such personal data will not, and cannot, be misused in the future.”

Crown is now offering certain individuals potentially impacted by the attack complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection. More information on these services can be found here.





