Crews working on water main break repairs in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Crews are working on repairing a water main break in Montgomery County on Sunday morning.

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Around 4:45 a.m., a water main break was reported in the area of Burgess Avenue and Main Street, according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County Water Services.

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The water main break was caused by aging infrastructure, according to the spokesperson.

Residents in the 10 block of Burgess Avenue reported water in the basement of their home, but no other flooding has been reported at this time.

Repairs are in progress, according to the spokesperson. It is unclear when repairs will be completed.

The spokesperson confirmed that there is no boil advisory in place at this time.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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