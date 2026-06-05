Crews search for missing kayaker who reportedly fell in Ohio River

CLERMONT CO. — Crews responded to reports of a missing kayaker who fell in the Ohio River in Ohio on Thursday.

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Firefighters were dispatched around 4 p.m. to a water rescue in Clermont County. Two kayakers fell into the Ohio River near U.S. 52, fire officials told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

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New Richmond Fire Chief Tim Feldkamp told Cincinnati media outlets that they pulled one person from the water. They were not injured.

But one person has not been found, according to Feldkamp.

Monroe Township Fire Chief Michael Welch told WCPO that the search was being conducted two miles up the river from New Richmond.

He said the kayakers were in separate boats, but it is unknown if they had life jackets on.

They suspended the search for the night around 10:45 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is leading the investigation.

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