Crews on scene of house fire in Miami County

WEST MILTON — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a house in a Miami County neighborhood.
The call came out just before 2 a.m. to the 20 block of Rockleigh Court in West Milton, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.
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No additional information was readily available.
We will continue to follow this story.
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