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Crews on scene of house fire in Miami County

By WHIO Staff
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By WHIO Staff

WEST MILTON — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a house in a Miami County neighborhood.

The call came out just before 2 a.m. to the 20 block of Rockleigh Court in West Milton, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

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No additional information was readily available.

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