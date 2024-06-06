Crews to demolish old power station building this week in Montgomery County

MIAMISBURG/MIAMI TWP — Drivers will be impacted as crews demolish an old power station building this week in Montgomery County.

Part of Chautauqua Road between Dayton-Cincinnati Pike and Farmington Road will be temporarily closed Friday morning, according to both the city of Miamisburg and Miami Township.

The closure is due to demolition work at the old Hutchings Station.

The road closure also includes a section of Miami Township.

Frontier Industrial purchased the old Dayton Power and Light (now AES Ohio) property in 2021 with plans to develop the 200 acres of land, Miami Township said.

Anyone with questions should call the City of Miamisburg at (937) 866-3303.

Road closure in Miamisburg and Miami Township Photo contributed by both the City of Miamisburg/Miami Township (City of Miamisburg/Miami Township/City of Miamisburg/Miami Township)

