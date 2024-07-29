Crews to close part of I-75 overnight this week in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers can expect short intermittent closures on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County this week.

Construction crews will close Interstate 75 between Moraine and West Carrollton for a short time Monday night from 11 p.m. until 2 am. Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“I-75 will be subject to short-term (15-minute) intermittent periods of full closure between the Dryden Road and E. Dixie Road,” said ODOT.

Crews will complete overhead utility work.

Officers will maintain traffic in a rolling roadblock.

