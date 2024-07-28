Several busy highway ramps in Montgomery County to close for construction

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several busy ramps on highways through Montgomery County will close for construction projects starting in August, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

>> 1 seriously injured after being ejected from pickup truck in rollover crash

The upcoming ramp closures and recommended detours include the following:

Dryden Road Ramp Closure: The Dryden Road ramp to I-75 South in Moraine will be closed starting August 4 until October 3. ODOT crews will work to reconstruct the ramp.

Detour: Dryden Road to E Dixie Drive to I-75 South

Interstate 70 Ramp Closure: The I-70 East to Brookville Salem ramp in Clay Township will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. August 1 to 2. ODOT crews will be pouring concrete on the bridge. A recommended detour was not immediately available.

State Route 444 Ramp Closure: Both SR-444 North and South to SR-4 North and South ramps in Dayton will be closed starting August 2 until September 16. ODOT crews will complete concrete and joint repairs on the ramp.

Northbound detour: Northbound SR-444 to SR-235 to northbound SR-4

Southbound detour: Southbound SR-444 to northbound SR-4 to Chambersburg Road to southbound SR-444

>> Bridge over I-70 to be named after fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton

State Route 725 Ramp Closure: The SR-725 to I-675 North ramp in Washington Township will be closed starting August 8 until August 21. ODOT crews will repair the concrete roadway and paint the bridge.

Detour: SR-725 to Yankee Street to I-675 North

For more information on ODOT construction in Montgomery County, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group