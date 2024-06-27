Crash with injuries reported in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Injuries were reported after a crash in Riverside late Wednesday.

Just before midnight, a crash was reported in the area of Woodman Drive and Airway Road, according to Huber Heights dispatchers who dispatch for Riverside.

>> Man accused of following female, attacking her on bike trail

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a female may have been unable to get out of her car and it was in a ditch.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group