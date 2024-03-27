Crackdown on ‘reckless operation’ of ATVs, dirt bikes coming to Dayton with newly-passed ordinance

DAYTON — The City of Dayton is cracking down on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes.

City commissioners passed new legislation on Wednesday that describes the large group of riders and intersection takeovers as a “reckless operation.”

Police said groups of riders, as large as 50 to 100 vehicles, basically ignore safety and traffic laws. One of those groups passed at Shoup Mill Road and North Main Street last Labor Day weekend. Another one in 2021 led to a dangerous arrest.

