Couple sentenced for illegally transporting, dumping scrap tires in Ohio

TOLEDO — A Toledo couple has been sentenced for illegally transporting and dumping scrap tries.

Chad Gatter, 35, and Amanda Wagner, 36, each pleaded guilty to the unclassified felony charges in Lucas County Common Pleas Court, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

“These convictions send a clear message that illegal dumping will not be tolerated in our communities,” said Dave Yost, Ohio Attorney General. “We will continue to hold accountable those who disregard environmental laws and endanger public health.”

Both were sentenced to three months in jail and six months at a drug correctional drug treatment facility by a Lucas County judge.

The charges stem from the summer of 2022 when Gatter and Wagner illegally hauled more than 2,000 scrap tires without proper authorization from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to the Ohio AG’s office.

The tires were unlawfully dumped into their backyard and complaints from neighbors prompted an investigation by the City of Toledo and led to criminal charges against the Toledo couple.

More than 24 tons of scrap tires were removed which cost over $15,000.

Both Gatter and Wagner were also ordered to pay restitution.

