County offering free recycling of Christmas tree

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Solid Waste District is offering free recycling of live holiday trees for residents until Jan. 31, 2026.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Residents are required to ensure that trees are free of ornaments, tree stands, nails, tinsel, and plastic bags before dropping them off at the Yard Waste pad located at the Solid Waste campus in Moraine.

TRENDING STORIES:

A local contractor will recycle the collected trees into mulch.

The Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility is located at 1001 Encrete Lane and operates from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

More information is available at www.mcswd.org or by calling (937) 225-4999.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group