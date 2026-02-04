County leaders, volunteers assess homeless problem with Point-in-Time count

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — County leaders and volunteers went out today to assess the homeless problem in Montgomery County.
It was an early morning for volunteers who went out to get the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count.
Patrick Bailey, the Assistant Director of Human Services for Montgomery County, said that the count creates a snapshot for county leaders.
Communities across the country do these counts annually.
The goal is to get a count of those experiencing homelessness.
We will update this story.
