Police looking for woman wanted of multiple felony, misdemeanor charges

KETTERING — Have you seen her?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Kettering Police Department is looking for a woman wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

Patricia Baker is wanted for Failure to Comply (Fourth-degree Felony), two counts of Receiving Stolen Property (Fifth-degree Felony), Violation of a Court Order (First-degree Felony), and Failure to Appear (First-degree Misdemeanor).

If you have seen Baker or have any information on her whereabouts, contact Kettering Police Dispatch at 937-296-2555.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group