County issues adjudication order for former Kmart building

PIQUA — An adjudication order has been issued for the former Kmart building in Piqua.

The order was issued after a recent fire inside the building highlighted deteriorated and unsafe conditions.

The order covers the 2 western structures owned by Wynn LLC. It does not include the Hemm’s Glass property, formerly Kroger, that sits next to it.

The property’s out-of-state owner, Wynn LLC., has been notified.

“Under the order, the owner has 30 days to address and correct the identified safety issues or proceed with razing the structure,” the Miami County Department of Development said in a release.

The owner also has 30 days to file an appeal with the Ohio Board of Building Appeals.

“If the owner fails to make the required repairs or does not receive an appeal decision within that timeframe, Miami County will pursue legal action, requesting that a judge order the structure to be demolished,” the department wrote.

The building sits on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue. It’s been vacant since Kmart closed in 2011.

