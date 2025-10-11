County to cut down historic downtown tree

TROY — County commissioners have announced that they have to remove a historic tree near downtown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A state-certified arborist has determined the historic Red Oak at the corner of West Main Street and Short Street on the Courthouse Plaza must be removed due to its irreversible decline.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Although this oak holds historical significance to the Courthouse Plaza, its condition has been compromised beyond recovery,” said a representative from state-certified arborist Tree Care Inc. “After exhausting all preservation options, we now recommend removal to ensure safety and the long-term health of the plaza landscape.”

Commissioners recognized the tree’s place in the community’s history and are exploring ways to honor its legacy within the Courthouse grounds.

Removal of the oak is scheduled for Monday, October 13th.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group