Coroner’s office responding to crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — At least one person is dead after a crash in Greene County.

The crash was reported Monday afternoon on US 42 near Richland Road, in Spring Valley Twp., an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

Investigators from the Greene County Coroner’s Office confirmed that there was a fatality in the crash.

We’re working to learn more about the crash and will continue to provide updates.

