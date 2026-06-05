Coroner IDs woman killed in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY — The 29-year-old woman killed in a head-on crash in Butler County this week has been identified.

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Brooke Schuler, of Oxford, was identified on Friday by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

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As previously reported, Schuler was involved in a crash on State Route 177 just south of Vizedom Road in Hanover Township at 6:52 a.m. on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation found that she was driving a Kia Soul northbound on SR-177 when she crossed left of center and hit an oncoming Jeep Cherokee.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said both cars were heavily damaged as a result of the collision.

Schuler died at the scene. Her preliminary cause of death has been listed as multiple traumatic injuries, and her preliminary manner of death has been ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

The other driver involved took himself to the hospital for treatment.

This crash remains under investigation.

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