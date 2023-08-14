Coroner IDs victim of deadly shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting in Dayton last week.

The coroner’s office identified the man Monday as 31-year-old Gregory Dillon.

Police were dispatched about 4:15 p.m. on Thursday to the first block of South Monmouth Street on the report of a shooting.

Police found Dillon in the street deceased and learned that a male suspect had run into a house also on South Monmouth.

Police quickly shut down the area at East Fourth and South Monmouth Streets.

A Dayton man is now facing charges in connection to the shooting.

Ja’shawn Jones, 18, is facing murder, reckless homicide, felonious assault, and weapons charges, according to Dayton Municipal Court records filed Monday morning.

