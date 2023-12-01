Coroner IDs man killed in Harrison Township crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a crash earlier this week in Harrison Township.

Jashon Greene, 27, was identified as the victim who died at the scene at the 3900 block of Salem Avenue.

News Center 7 previously reported that Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies and Harrison Township fire crews were called to the intersection of West Siebenthaler and Salem Avenues around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Deputies on the scene confirmed the driver of a silver sedan died in the crash.

The cause and manner of Greene’s death have not yet been determined.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

