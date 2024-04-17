Coroner IDs man killed in Dayton motorcycle crash

DAYTON — A man is dead after a crash in Dayton involving a motorcycle and semi-truck on Tuesday.
Benjamin Ernst, 65, was identified on Wednesday by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened in the area of Needmore Road and Wagner Ford Road shortly before 1:45 p.m.
Needmore Road between Hollywood Boulevard and Webster Street was closed for just over three hours.
On social media, the Dayton Police Department said the road reopened just before 5 p.m.
We’re working to learn what caused the crash.
