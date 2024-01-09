Coroner ID’s man killed in crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The man who was killed in a crash in Harrison Township on Saturday has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 76-year-old Merten Davis.

At approximately 8:55 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on Needmore Road at Wadsworth Road, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a dark blue Subaru Outback was heading westbound on Needmore Rd. just east of Wadsworth Rd. when it traveled left of center, entered the eastbound lanes of travel, and struck a utility pole.

Davis suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, the spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

