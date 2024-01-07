Local

Car crashes into fire truck while firefighters on scene of earlier garage fire

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A fire truck was struck by a car while at the scene of a garage fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton firefighters were at the scene of a garage fire around Knecht Avenue near Main Street when it was struck by another vehicle at around 2:30 a.m.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a Black Sedan crashed into a fire truck and then hit a power pole.

No injuries were reported.

Dayton Police has partially closed N Main Street to investigate the crash, according to scanner traffic.

