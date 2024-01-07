Firefighters respond to local garage fire

DAYTON — Firefighters have responded to a garage fire early Sunday morning in Dayton.

>>‘Bunch of black mold;’ Local construction company, community works to get family back in their home

Dayton Firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 1:48 a.m. to the area of Knect Drive near Fernwood Avenue on initial reports of a garage fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the fire is in a detached garage, but no other details were available.

Dayton Police has blocked part of Main Street, according to scanner traffic.

AES Ohio has been requested to the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group