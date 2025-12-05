Coroner IDs man killed in crash in Amazon facility’s parking lot

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The 54-year-old man who died in a crash in the parking lot at a local Amazon facility has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brandon Doss was identified as the crash victim by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Friday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday at the Amazon facility on Lightner Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

An Amazon spokesperson told News Center 7 that Doss was a driver working for one of their delivery service partners.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague, and our thoughts are with their family during this difficult time. We’re supporting our employees and cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate,” the spokesperson said.

Dayton Police, who are leading the investigation, confirmed that the Ryder delivery van Doss was in was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group