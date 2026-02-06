Coroner IDs 45-year-old woman killed in house fire

BUTLER COUNTY — A woman who died in a house fire in Butler County has been identified.

News Center 7 previously reported that crews were called to a fire at a home in the 700 block of West Aberdeen Drive in Trenton on Feb. 4.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the house and went inside.

Fire crews from several neighboring departments were called to the scene to help.

Firefighters immediately rescued a dog inside the doorway.

Crews continued into the structure, working to extinguish the flames and conduct a search.

An unresponsive woman, identified by the Butler County Coroner’s office as Casey Lykins, was found on the second floor and removed from the house.

A medical helicopter took Lykins to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her cause of death is smoke inhalation, according to the coroner’s office.

Two Trenton firefighters sustained minor injuries, but they were both treated on scene.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation by the Butler County Fire Investigation Team and the State Fire Marshal’s office.

