Coroner IDs 31-year-old man killed in New Year’s Day shooting near local bar

DAYTON — The man who died after being shot near a Dayton bar has been identified.
Jeffrey Williams, 31, was identified on Friday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
As News Center 7 previously reported, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to reports of a person shot on Fairport Avenue around 3 a.m. on Thursday.
The victim, Williams, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation determined that Williams was likely shot within the City of Dayton.
Dayton Police told News Center 7 on Thursday that the shooting happened near a bar on North Gettysburg Ave.
The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.
