Coroner IDs 31-year-old man killed in New Year’s Day shooting near local bar

DAYTON — The man who died after being shot near a Dayton bar has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jeffrey Williams, 31, was identified on Friday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to reports of a person shot on Fairport Avenue around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The victim, Williams, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

TRENDING STORIES:

An investigation determined that Williams was likely shot within the City of Dayton.

Dayton Police told News Center 7 on Thursday that the shooting happened near a bar on North Gettysburg Ave.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group