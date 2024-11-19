Corn found covering Ohio road

LICKING COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation warns drivers of a corn covered road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The picture shows a road blanketed in corn kernels, with only the painted lines and hints of concrete visible.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Our a-maize-ing crews are on site and have confirmed it is corn. Clean-up efforts are underway,” ODOT said in their post.

The corn was found on State Route 688 near Laurel Hill.

It is not currently known who left the corn on the roadway.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



