Cooling centers offer relief from the heat this weekend

DAYTON — There are several recreational centers across Montgomery County that can offer some relief from the heat.

Some of the cooling centers will be staying open all weekend.

The cooling centers don’t cost the people providing them or the people using them anything.

“Nope, everything is still about the same,” Bryce Talbert Recreational Facility Specialist for the GDRC said. “Like I said, it’s free of charge.”

Dayton’s three recreational centers are opening their doors to help people stay cool this weekend as temperatures soar into the mid 90’s.

According to rec center workers, there have been more people utilizing the stations this week, mostly children and seniors.

“We feel it like how yall feel. So that’s why I encourage people, come down, come see us, come relax,” Talbert said.

There is also water available, which is vital during a heat wave.

“So I come here instead of going outside. The humidity, it bothers you, and it’s uncomfortable where it discourages you to go outside and workout,” Stevie Rāy from Dayton said.

All three of Dayton’s rec centers are open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

