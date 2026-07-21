Cookie, ice cream shop opening in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A cookie and ice cream shop is opening a new Huber Heights location.

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The Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery, located at 7624 Old Troy Pike, will hold a grand opening on Saturday, July 25.

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"Bring your family, invite your friends, and come help us celebrate our newest location in Huber Heights, OH! We can’t wait to meet everyone and become part of this amazing community," the store said in a social media post.

The celebration will include giveaways throughout the day, face painting and balloon art from 1:00–3:00 PM, and fresh-baked cookies, Cookie Cakes, premium ice cream, and other sweet treats, according to a spokesperson.

The City of Huber Heights shared the news on social media last week, saying it received “exciting news” about the upcoming reopening of the location.

Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery - Grand Opening Courtesy of Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery on Facebook. (Great American Cookies & Marble Slab Creamery)

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