Convicted felon gets more prison time after trafficking drugs while on parole

CLEVELAND — An Ohio man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy while he was on parole.

On Jan. 5, 39-year-old Deion Thompson of Cleveland was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking related charges.

Thompson pleased guiling to the following charges in July 2025:

Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances charges.

In addition to the sentence for the drug charges, Thompson was also sentenced to serve two years of imprisonment for violating the conditions of his federal supervised release.

He had been serving parole as a result of a 2014 conviction for Possession with intent to Distribute Heroin.

From around April 1 to July 12, 2023, Thompson and a co-conspirator knowingly conspired to traffic fentanyl, cocaine base (crack), and cocaine throughout the Greater Cleveland region.

Federal agents executed search warrants at three residences related to the conspiracy and discovered numerous plastic bags containing several types of controlled substances.

Among the drugs seized were more than 500 fentanyl pills, five pounds of methamphetamine, over one kilogram of fentanyl analogues, one kilogram of cocaine, and 28 grams of crack cocaine.

Agents also seized five loaded handguns, a rifle, a shotgun, and related ammunition, along with drug paraphernalia such as blenders, scales, pill presses, and cutting agents.

More than $19,000 in cash and a motorcycle were also seized.

Thompson’s Co-defendant, 38-year-old Murray Fcoster of Cleveland, pleaded guilty to his role in the drug conspiracy and is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence.

