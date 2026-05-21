Consumers search for the best shopping deals as Memorial Day approaches

XENIA — Memorial Day weekend, marking the unofficial kickoff to summer, brings numerous shopping opportunities for consumers.

News Center 7’s Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz found that while shoppers can find deals on certain items now, others are best purchased later in the summer.

Furniture, appliances, mattresses, grills, and patio sets are recommended purchases during the holiday weekend.

Shoppers are approaching these sales with a more strategic mindset this year. Stephanie Carls, a retail insights expert with the online deals site RetailMeNot, noted that more people intend to shop but plan to spend less overall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Gregory Hill, a shopper from Dayton, stated, “I do like getting deals when I’m shopping.” Carls explained that shoppers “are showing up with a budget, they have a list and a much clearer sense of what is worth buying.” Furniture, appliances, and mattresses are highlighted as strong buys.

Retailers often release new mattress models in late spring. This prompts sales to clear out older inventory, according to Carls. She noted that “this is also when new mattress models are released in late spring.

So retailers are trying to clear out last season’s inventory.” Grills and patio sets are also good purchases now, aligning with the unofficial start of summer.

For summer clothing like shorts, while the best selection is available now, the best deals will come later. Carls advised that “if you’re just wanting to get the best deal, that is definitely going to be happening late July, even August.”Similarly, for technology items such as TVs, laptops, tablets, and smart home devices, it is advisable to wait.

Amazon Prime Day is expected in June this year, though specific dates have not been announced, but it is coming for TVs, laptops, tablets, and smart home devices.

”Carls recommends shoppers conduct research before purchasing, comparing prices and specific models across different retailers. She warned that “different retailers can have different versions of that same model, but it could be slightly different, which also means the price will be different.”

Shoppers can maximize savings by exploring additional discounts from rewards programs and cash back offers, stacking these on top of sale prices.

Consumers looking for the best deals should plan to conduct thorough research. Waiting until late July or August for summer clothing and June for Amazon Prime Day deals on technology could result in greater savings.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]