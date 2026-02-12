Consumer Alert: Discount for your data - Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

DAYTON — Everyone loves a good deal, but how much of your privacy would you give up to get one?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz shows you what companies are doing with your personal information, and how to protect what’s yours.

TRENDING STORIES:

Watch this News Center 7 I-Team Consumer Alert Thursday at 5 PM.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group