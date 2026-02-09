Consumer Alert: A.I. Superhackers - Is Your Identity Safe?

DAYTON — The future of cybercrime isn’t some shadowy person behind a screen—it’s not a person at all.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz shows you how artificial intelligence could help criminals target and victimize a lot more people.

TRENDING STORIES:

How easy this new tech is to use, and how believable the schemes have become. Watch this News Center 7 I-Team Consumer Alert today, starting at 5:00.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group