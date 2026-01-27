Community voices support for tax levy looking to fund new county jail

MIAMI COUNTY — The plan to add a 0.5% sales tax levy to pay for a new Miami County jail is still on track for the May ballot.

Space is extremely limited in the maximum security portion of the Miami County Safety Building.

“We band-aided this for a long time, and that’s why we’re going to the residents, saying it’s just time,” Sheriff Dave Duchak said. “The longer we wait, the more expensive it’s going to get.”

The proposed levy would generate around $80-$90 million.

