Community members come together to celebrate Juneteenth with concert at Levitt Pavilion

DAYTON — Juneteenth celebrations are already taking place in several Miami Valley communities.

Today, a Juneteenth concert is taking place at Levitt Pavilion in Downtown Dayton featuring music and poetry, as well as educational programs.

News Center 7 will bring you more from the event tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

>> 2024 Juneteenth celebrations around the Miami Valley

The event’s organizer said this event was not only meant to celebrate the end of slavery but the progress that has been made since then.

News Center 7 spoke to Retha Hardwick, who said she was honored to have three generations of her family at the concert to take it all in together.

“Still struggles out here, but once you have nice events to come to, struggles [are] not so hard. Let go,” she said. “Every once in a while, don’t think about the bad thing.”









©2024 Cox Media Group