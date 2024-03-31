Community leader hosts event to raise awareness on heart disease in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — Community leaders in Montgomery County are raising awareness for heart disease and hypertension.

On Saturday, March 30, American Heart Association Woman of Impact nominee Leronda Jackson hosted an event at Serenity Salon (Hair, Nails & Barder) in Trotwood.

Employees spent the day offering their clients tips to stay healthy and asking when the last time they went in for a checkup was.

A recent study done by the American Heart Association shows that more than 40% of Black adults suffer from some kind or irregular heart function. Some include high blood pressure, heart disease, and high cholesterol.

Hypertension survivor Ronn Hyssop said he knows how important it is to stay on top of heart health.

Hyssop was diagnosed with hypertension three years ago.

He said the diagnosis forced him to change the way he was living his life.

“I tried to set that example of doing things naturally. And if it means giving up fast food and drinking or something to that effect, is gonna cause me to live longer to see my grandchildren grow,” Hyssop said.

Jackson said making simple changes to be healthier is not easy, but it’s very important.

“Walking 3045 days, you’ll get hooked. You’ll start feeling better, you’ll have increased energy,” Jackson said.

She said having people who hold you accountable can be very helpful.

For more information on Dayton’s Woman of Impact, click here.

