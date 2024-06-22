‘A community effort;’ 7 Circle of Kindness hosts Recycle, Reuse & Repurpose Drive

DAYTON — WIHO’s 7 Circle of Kindness teamed up with Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley and Montgomery County Environmental Services for the 2nd annual Community Recycle, Reuse, and Repurpose Drive.

The event, sponsored by Morris Home and Ashley, allowed those in the Miami Valley to clean out closets and garages while giving back to their neighbors.

The event kicked off at 8 a.m. in WHIO’s parking lot. There, a steady stream of people came and got involved with the event, recycling the things they no longer needed while helping their community.

“Anything you’re donating is just a win-win,” Cindy Carusone, Public Relations Director for Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell.

The Goodwill organization provided trucks and manpower for accepting donations and dropped-off items. They’ll also be doing the sorting and recycling of things like clothes, furniture, and small appliances. This is part of their work to save 21 million pounds of reusable and recyclable goods from local landfills. They also can put many of these donations into their stores and fund more than 40 programs they offer the community.

“For every revenue dollar, 87 cents goes back to all those programs,” Carusone said. “So that’s why I always say it’s a win-win.”

Angela McElroy, of Dayton, was one of those who came to donate household items on Saturday. She appreciated an easy way to clean some things out of her family’s home but also appreciated the fact that the circle of recycling and reusing is good for others.

“Well it definitely helps the community,” McElroy said. “This is a community effort. You get to clean some things out and you get to help that community.”





