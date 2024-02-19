Comedy club breaks world record in Montgomery County

MIAMISBURG — A local comedy club has broken a world record for the longest comedy show ever.

Bricky’s Comedy Club started its show on Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. and ended at 1 a.m. on Feb. 18.

“We pulled it off,” they wrote on social media. “We are humbled by the outpouring of messages.”

The previous record of 80 hours and 5 minutes nonstop was set in 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The comedy marathon at Bricky’s went more than 84 hours, Star City Brewing Company wrote on social media.

Comedians from across the area participated in the event.

