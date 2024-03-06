Comedian Pete Davidson bringing comedy tour to Dayton this summer

DAYTON — Comedian and actor Pete Davidson is coming to the Miami Valley this summer.

Davidson will bring his “Prehab Tour” to the Schuster Center on July 13.

>> Man shot at Pro Football Hall of Fame Village; U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Tennessee

Davidson rose to fame in 2014 when he joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” He was a cast member until 2022, but recently returned to host this season’s premiere episode.

In 2016, Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special and was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30. He was also named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2022.

In 2023, he co-created, co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in “Bupkis,” a semi-autobiographical comedy series on Peacock. He also co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in the film, “The King of Staten Island.”

>> Dayton among Top 25 U.S. cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations, study says

Some of Davidson’s other film credits include “Trainwreck,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Big Time Adolescence,” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

Davidson’s most recent stand-up special, “Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli” was released in January.

Tickets for his show in Dayton go on sale on Thursday, March 7, and start at $60. The show will be phone-free.

More information on the show and tickets can be found on daytonlive.org.

©2024 Cox Media Group