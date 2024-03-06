Comedian Pete Davidson bringing comedy tour to Dayton this summer

DAYTON — Comedian and actor Pete Davidson is coming to the Miami Valley this summer.
Davidson will bring his “Prehab Tour” to the Schuster Center on July 13.
Davidson rose to fame in 2014 when he joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” He was a cast member until 2022, but recently returned to host this season’s premiere episode.
In 2016, Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special and was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30. He was also named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2022.
In 2023, he co-created, co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in “Bupkis,” a semi-autobiographical comedy series on Peacock. He also co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in the film, “The King of Staten Island.”
Some of Davidson’s other film credits include “Trainwreck,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Big Time Adolescence,” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”
Davidson’s most recent stand-up special, “Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli” was released in January.
Tickets for his show in Dayton go on sale on Thursday, March 7, and start at $60. The show will be phone-free.
More information on the show and tickets can be found on daytonlive.org.
