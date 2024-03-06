Dayton among Top 25 U.S. cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations, study says

OHIO — Dayton is ranked in the Top 25 for best cities across the country to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

>>Right lanes blocked after semi crash on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp.

WalletHub released a list on its website of the “Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations.

It said more than 31 million people in the U.S. claim Irish heritage, more than six times the population of Ireland.

Consumers are also expected to spend at least $7 billion on the holiday, WalletHub.

“St. Patrick’s Day celebrates the Irish, but it’s become a beloved cultural holiday for millions of Americans regardless of their ancestry,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub Analyst. “The best cities for St. Patrick’s Day combine rich traditions with tasty and affordable food, safe conditions to celebrate, and good weather. Celebrating in one of these cities will increase your chances of having a memorable holiday, as long as you don’t overdo it.”

>>Report: Nikki Haley to announce she is leaving the race for president

WalletHub based the study on traditions, costs, safety and accessibility, and weather.

Dayton came in at No. 8 when it came to St. Patrick’s Day traditions, ranked 101 in costs, No. 170 in safety accessibility, and No. 138 when it came to weather on St. Patrick’s Day.

Two other Ohio cities finished in the Top 30. Cleveland is ranked No. 24 and Cincinnati is No. 30.

The top five cities are Boston, Chicago, Savannah, Reno, and Pittsburgh, according to WalletHub.

©2024 Cox Media Group