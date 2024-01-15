Cold weather affecting some local MLK events today

MIAMI VALLEY — The very cold temperatures are affecting some local Martin Luther King Day events.

The Yellow Springs Martin Luther King Day march scheduled for today has been canceled due to the very cold weather, according to Kevin McGruder of the Yellow Springs MLK Day Planning Committee.

He said the MLK events in Yellow Springs will take place:

11 a.m.- MLK Day program at the John Bryan Community Center at 100 Dayton Street

12:30 p.m.- Free soup lunch at the John Bryan Community Center

3 p.m.- Open reading of works inspired by the life of MLK, the Coretta Scott King Center at Antioch Center, 781 Livermore Street

The City of Huber Heights announced that participants would drive to Wayne High School instead of marching at 10:45 a.m. this morning.

All other events will take place:

9:30 a.m.- Coffee/meet a neighbor- BSide Coffee at 6178 Chambersburg Road

1100 a.m.- Program at Wayne High School Performing Arts Center at 5400 Chambersburg Road

