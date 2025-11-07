Cold temperatures and snow in November...how common is it?

DAYTON — Good Friday afternoon, everyone! Meteorologist Nick Dunn checking in with you as we dodge some raindrops and breezy conditions. The saying “enjoy it while it lasts” holds true for this update as we should enjoy the mild temperatures for now ahead of a blast of cold air arrives! Have you dug out the heavier sweaters or coats yet?

Canada

We knew it was only a matter of time before colder blasts of air would make an arrival to us. Right now, the cold air is bottled up in Alaska and Canada! Some spots have temperatures in the teens and even single digits...BRRR!

Low Trend

The low temperatures will turn sharply colder for Monday and Tuesday mornings in particular. Some middle 20s are likely, but add in the wind and it will feel more like the teens for both mornings! The good news? It is not lasting long. Lows are back to seasonable levels by midweek next week.

Could Be Worse

I always like putting things into perspective! Yes, it will be cold for mid-November. However, we have certainly experienced much colder temperatures. The record coldest low was -2° on the morning of November 30, 1958.

So, is it going to be cold? Yes! Will we break any records? Certainly not any all-time records...but I am watching Tuesday morning. The record low for Tuesday morning is 20° (2018) but our forecast right now is 23°. After all, our average low by the end of November is 31 degrees. We should expect cold blasts this time of year!

Stats

Just like your favorite sandwich combinations, I found that snow in November is pretty common to pair with cold temperatures! Going back to 2000, I found 22 of the 24 November months in that span had at least snow flurries fall at the Dayton International Airport. 2014 was the snowiest with 4.2 inches of snow falling for the month. Only two November months in that period had no snow at all.

If you are a fan of cold and snow like myself, you probably like the forecast we have in store of at least scattered snow flurries and snow showers for late Sunday through late Monday! We will tweak the forecast as needed! Have a great weekend!