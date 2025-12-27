Coffee stand with over 20K drink combinations opening soon in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY — A popular coffee shop with over 20,000 drink combinations will open in Butler County next week.
7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee stand, will open at 7941 Tylersville Road in West Chester Township on Dec. 29, according to a social media post from the company.
As previously reported by News Center 7, 7 Brew has locations in Beavercreek, Springfield, and Springboro.
Another new location is also under construction on N Springboro Pike in Miami Township.
It is scheduled to open in February, according to its website.
